The name suppression hearing was held in the High Court at Auckland. Photo / NZME

An Auckland man has pleaded guilty to the attempted murders of two women via a serious car crash.

Hillsborough resident Caleb Reilly Bell, 26, returned to the High Court at Auckland today as he entered the pleas before Justice Sally Fitzgerald.

The judge set a sentencing date for March and vacated his trial date, which had been set for July.

Emergency responders were called to a crash on Manukau Rd in Epsom at about 2.05pm on January 25. Two people were taken to Auckland Hospital with serious injuries as a result, a police spokesperson previously told the Herald.

Bell was arrested six months later.

The charges, which relate to two different women, could potentially result in sentences of up to 14 years in prison.

During today’s brief hearing, defence lawyer Paul Borich, KC, requested that his client remain on bail prior to the sentencing. Justice Fitzgerald agreed. Details of the discussion cannot be reported due to the Bail Act.