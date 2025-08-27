Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Elizabeth Smith jailed after running over ex-partner Dean Fifield in Massey, Auckland

Craig Kapitan
By
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

A woman has been charged with murder after a man was hit and killed by a car in West Auckland. Video / NZ Herald

A woman who fatally ran over her former partner following a tense night of recovering her property from his West Auckland home was acting in “excessive self-defence”, her lawyer suggested today as she was sentenced to prison for manslaughter.

But any such claim would need to be significantly tempered

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save