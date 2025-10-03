Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / New Zealand / Crime

East Tamaki barbershop arson: Stefan Fonua Ula Tufa’anatu, Jayden Tutu sentenced for $110,000 blaze

Craig Kapitan
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Two arsonists set themselves alight while trying to burn Auckland barber shop. Video / one_two_upper_cuts

A judge has granted mercy to a teen arsonist who suffered burns to roughly 75% of his body after things went pear-shaped as he burned down an East Auckland barber shop.

A nearby security camera caught the moment Stefan Fonua Ula Tufa’anatu, now 20, emerged from One Two Upper

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save