Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Drunk man assaults woman while watching Netflix, kicks Nelson Hospital doctor in groin

Tracy Neal
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

After assaulting a woman, Leonard Walterfang was taken to Nelson Hospital for assessment of his level of intoxication. While there, he kicked an emergency doctor in the groin. Photo / NZME

After assaulting a woman, Leonard Walterfang was taken to Nelson Hospital for assessment of his level of intoxication. While there, he kicked an emergency doctor in the groin. Photo / NZME

What started as a playful tap on the cheek as they watched Netflix ended with a man punching a woman and knocking her down before stabbing a knife into the floor around her head.

He later kicked an emergency doctor in the groin, after he was taken to Nelson Hospital

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime