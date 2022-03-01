Allan Walker, 85, made a brief appearance in Whangārei District Court yesterday, to change his previous plea.

A driver charged with careless use of a vehicle causing the death of motorcyclist Shane Allen Harnett, has changed his previous not guilty plea to guilty.

Judge Taryn Bayley further remanded Walker at large for sentence on May 13.

The case was referred to the Restorative Justice process.

Mr Harnett, 58, a volunteer firefighter from Coromandel, died when the motorbike he was riding collided with Walker's car at the intersection of Marsden Point Road and State Highway 1 at Ruakaka, on April 15, last year.

He was one of three motorcyclists killed in crashes in Northland that month.

Discussing with the judge whether a presentence report was necessary, counsel Sumudu Thode said given Walker's age, health conditions, and lack of previous convictions, an electronically-monitored sentence was unlikely – as was community work.

Her submissions at sentencing would be in support of reparation emotional harm, a driver disqualification, and possibly also a fine, Thode said.