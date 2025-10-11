Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Drunk driver Arohanui Siakifilo loses appeal over fatal South Auckland crash

Craig Kapitan
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Stop a mate driving drunk. Legend. / NZTA

A woman who killed her sister while driving home drunk from a “bottomless brunch” has argued her prison sentence should be reduced - possibly to home detention - because police are partially to blame for not arresting her earlier.

Arohanui Ahimoka Siakifilo, 31, was sentenced in January to three years’

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save