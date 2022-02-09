A judge has ordered the destruction of two Neapolitan mastiffs after they bit two women in separate attacks on a Whanganui street. Above: representative breed photo, not the actual dogs. Photo/123rf

Two Neapolitan mastiffs that attacked two women on a residential street within half an hour are to be destroyed.

Both victims suffered lacerations and puncture wounds to their legs and required medical treatment after being bitten by the dogs, Milo and Shadow, on Whanganui's Puriri St, on April 14, 2020.

The dogs were seized by the Whanganui District Council the following day and have remained in custody since.

Owners Joseph Hohepa Rauhina (Milo), and Tania Spittal (Shadow), appeared before Judge Ian Carter in the Whanganui District Court on Wednesday for sentencing on charges of owning a dog that attacked a person and failing to keep their dog under control.

The couple pleaded guilty to the charges on January 10, 2022, the day they were due to have a defended hearing. Rauhina had a charge of failing to register his dog withdrawn.

The first victim was walking with her son along the street about 2.35pm when the dogs crossed the road and began to follow them.

After the woman felt pain in the back of her left calf muscle, she realised she had been bitten so the pair sought refuge behind a fence and watched the dogs return home.

She suffered a 40mm cut to her leg along with deep puncture wounds which required stitches.

The dogs again left the property, crossing the road and began circling the second victim about 3pm.

Shadow bit the woman on her lower left calf and nipped her left ankle while Milo, who was foaming at the mouth and was dragging a broken chain around its neck, also bit her twice, slightly higher on the same leg.

The victim sustained two puncture wounds to her left calf and an open wound behind her left knee and was taken to hospital by a member of the public.

She was not able to work for two days following the attack.

Judge Carter said Rauhina and Spittal had pleaded guilty to the charges because they wanted to spare the victims the ordeal of having to go through a hearing.

The couple had eight children and the dogs were family pets which had never been involved in any previous attacks.

Rauhina had previously told the court the lockdowns around the time had limited the ability to walk the dogs which may have contributed to the behaviour, Judge Carter said.

He noted the WDC wanted the dogs destroyed, as there was a risk they would attack again and unless there were exceptional circumstances the order must be granted.

Judge Carter ordered both dogs to be destroyed.

The couple were also ordered to each pay half of the victims medical expenses, $70 each, $115 for WDC service fees, $250 legal costs on each charge and $1000 each towards the $9000 cost of looking after the dogs for the past 20 months.

Each victim was also awarded $500 emotional harm reparation.