Leslie Peter Ross, a high-risk violent and sexual offender, is sought by police. Photo / NZ Police





Police have warned people to not approach a dangerous, high-risk violent and sexual offender who cut off his ankle bracelet and went on the run.

Leslie Peter Ross, 52, has a lengthy criminal history including kidnapping, rape and wounding with intent to injure.

Ross recently told a Department of Corrections psychologist he had a “significant” number of other undetected crimes, including gang-related violence and coercive sex with intimate partners.

“He is dangerous and should not be approached by members of the public,” police said in an email releasing Ross’s photograph to Open Justice.

The Black Power member has connections to Whanganui and is barred from entering the Waikato district.

Ross was on electronic monitoring while on prison release when he cut off his ankle bracelet on September 29.

A High Court judgment said the pyschologist assessed Ross as having a very high risk of committing another violent offence and a high risk of committing a further sexual offence.

The court heard and approved an application from Corrections to impose an Interim Supervision Order (ISO) on Ross, to keep him under a probation officer’s management until a court date in January to consider an Extended Supervision Order (ESO).

An ESO can be imposed for up to 10 years to keep the highest-risk violent or sexual offenders under supervision.

Justice Neil Campbell said that based on the psychologist’s report, Ross’ criminal history and his self-reported undetected offending, he was “provisionally satisfied that Mr Ross has had a pervasive pattern of serious sexual and violent offending”.

This persuaded him to make the ISO, even though Ross was not in court, whereabouts unknown.

The conditions to be imposed on Ross, when he is located, include electronic monitoring, not to use alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and to tell a probation officer of any intimate relationship.

He will also be barred from entering the Waikato district and from associating with any Black Power members.

Police said anyone who saw Ross should call Police immediately on 111 and reference file number 230928/5362.

Anyone with information about where his is was urged to contact Police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.





Ric Stevens spent many years working for the former New Zealand Press Association news agency, including as a political reporter at Parliament, before holding senior positions at various daily newspapers. He joined NZME’s Open Justice team in 2022 and is based in Hawke’s Bay. His writing in the crime and justice sphere is informed by four years of front-line experience as a probation officer.











