Denver Chance murder trial: Accused shooter to give evidence, court hears of Head Hunters links

Denver Chance died in 2019 at Jay Lingman's property. Photo / Supplied

Denver Chance was probably a good man in many ways, but that shouldn't stop people asking hard questions about his links to illegal drugs, a defence lawyer says.

Jay Christopher Lingman is giving evidence in his own defence at Auckland High Court today, where he has pleaded not guilty to murdering Chance.

Jay Christopher Lingman has pleaded not guilty to murdering Denver Chance. Photo / RNZ, File

He was sworn in after defence counsel Ron Mansfield told jurors that Lingman and Chance were both involved in a secret world.

"One needed the other - the supplier of the cocaine needed someone to supply it to. It was a necessity that they get on and continue to get on."

But Lingman and Chance's relationship took a pernicious turn on February 24, 2019. Chance was shot dead and there's no dispute Lingman was the shooter.

Mansfield said Chance had links to a patched member of the Head Hunters motorcycle club and believed Lingman had ripped him off.

Mansfield told jurors Chance left a substantial amount of drugs at Lingman's property in Kingseat, on Auckland's southwest fringe.

"Mr Lingman will tell you he had no intention of touching those drugs."

But Lingman was under pressure, Mansfield said.

"As a result, he used the master key and cracked into the cocaine in the safe and started dealing."

The Crown alleged this Ruger 10/22 semi-automatic firearm was used to kill Denver Chance. Photo / John Weekes

Mansfield said Chance was angry with Lingman and took a shotgun with him to the Kingseat property.

He said Lingman tried to placate Chance by telling him he had money.

Mansfield said Lingman was armed for his own defence.

Outside his house, he saw Chance. Mansfield said Chance spun around and confronted him.

"He raises the shotgun, both of them calling out, Mr Lingman believing he's about to be shot."

Mansfield said Lingman at this time was "clenching his eyes and his mouth thinking he's about to be hit".

The defence counsel said a spray of bullets followed before Lingman realised what had happened.

"Soon after, he effectively opens his eyes, works out what goes on ... when he comes to terms with what has happened."

Mansfield urged jurors not to let adverse views about drugs or guns colour their thinking.

"There are aspects to our community which are perhaps darker and illicit."

"That toxic combination of drugs, weapons and anger sadly has resulted in the death of an individual."

Lingman began his evidence by answering basic biographical questions.

He said he left school at age 15 in the 1990s and went into construction before signing up for the French Foreign Legion.

Lingman said at the age of about 26 he went to Paris, handed over his passport and was given a new name.

"I didn't remain long because ... you've got to get a basic knowledge of French straight away."

Lingman said even the British and American officers in the Legion would only speak French, and he got in trouble and left after about three months.

He said he met his partner and the mother of his children in Bundaberg, Queensland, in about 2002.

The trial continues.