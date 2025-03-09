Two parents of team members gave evidence on Friday of their observations between the two, with both saying it was obvious the girl was infatuated with him.
She said the coach played favourites with the girl and did nothing to quash the concerning behaviour of a 14-year-old girl towards a grown man.
“I was a bit concerned as a mother’s perspective, I didn’t think it was appropriate that she had a crush on the teacher and he didn’t do anything to put it to rest or put it to bed. He basically carried on letting her behave like that and didn’t stop it,” she told the court.
The parents said their children would stay over at the coach’s place with the complainant, sleeping on mattresses on the floor.
But one day they realised the girl had stayed overnight with the coach on her own.
The woman said to the girl it was obvious she had a crush on the coach and questioned whether her mother knew she had stayed the night.
The girl responded “yes” and when the mother said she would talk to her, the girl began to get upset.
After that interaction, the coach became angry at the conversation she had with the teenager and a heated argument ensued.
“He was quite loud in his tone toward me, he was quite rude, it was like he was trying to blame me for stuff but I was only talking to her as a concerned mother, it didn’t look good,” she told the court.
The woman said she told the coach it was not a good look and the police would take a different view.
“He basically said ‘F*** the police, I don’t care what they think. I’ll do what I want',” she told the court.
Under cross-examination, Munro questioned why the comment about the police was not in her formal statement to which she responded she had removed it because she was fearful of retaliation in a small town.
Her husband also gave evidence saying the coach was putting the team in a dangerous situation which could have potentially affected his business..
“It rubbed us up the wrong way. She shouldn’t be there, it’s not on.
“Not only it’s not right, but there was a selfish component, it could have influenced our children’s access to the sport.
“It’s not what a coach should be doing having a young person staying over,” he said.
The trial continues today before Judge Gene Tomlinson.
Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.