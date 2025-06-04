Advertisement
New Zealand / Crime
Charles Afeaki’s sentence lengthened for historical child abuse in Auckland, Invercargill schools

Craig Kapitan
  • Charles Robert Afeaki, 82, received his 40th conviction for child sexual abuse.
  • Auckland District Court Judge Kirsten Lummis added two months to his existing 25-month sentence after another historical victim came forward.
  • Afeaki awaits a trial in Whanganui District Court for allegedly abusing an 11-year-old in 1977.

An elderly, ailing paedophile who targeted boys in the 1970s and early 80s – abusing his roles as a Marist Brother and boarding school teacher – was wheeled back into an Auckland courtroom yesterday as he was stared down by yet another victim.

Charles Robert Afeaki, who turns 83

