Catfished: Love scammers stealing tens of millions of dollars from Kiwis

Someone who seems like an online sweetheart could be a scammer. Graphic /123RF

Romance scammers are swiping tens of millions of dollars from Kiwis each year - and police say the online love rats show no signs of relenting this Valentine's Day.

Police fraud experts say the catfishing con artists not only conceal their true identities, but might be disguising money-laundering and other serious criminal offending.

Detective Superintendent Iain Chapman, police Financial Crime Group national manager, said some scammers were targeting the lonely and the elderly.

But he said people from all walks of life were at risk and love scammers were constantly changing tactics and even exploiting the Covid-19 pandemic.

One New Zealander reported losing $840,000 in a romance scam last year.

"Many Kiwis have been scammed by fake love interests, and some are unwittingly helping very convincing online sweethearts fund criminal activity," Chapman said.

Recently, police fielded reports of usually elderly people asking bank tellers for advice on how to use bitcoin cyptocurrency.

Another recent trend involved victims being told to buy large quantities of iTunes gift vouchers.

Generally, scammers used email, social media, dating websites and other websites and apps to build fake relationships and get their targets to hand over money.

In a phenomenon known as catfishing, the scammers posed with photos and identities of other people.

"Many people who have been scammed are too ashamed to make a complaint, as they may feel embarrassed or silly about getting 'taken in'," Chapman said.

"What we'd say to those people is that it's important to report it and there's no shame in letting us know if this has happened to you."

Some love scammers were exploiting the Covid-19 pandemic by pretending to need help and asking online "partners" for money.

Chapman said the embarrassment people felt meant love scams were grossly under-reported.

Chapman said people should use reverse image search technology if they suspected an online partner was using fake pictures.

Google, TinEye and other websites including Yandex offered this search option.

"If the suspect profile photo appears under different names, you may have caught yourself a scammer," Chapman added.

He said people seeking love online should look for other red flags including people with constant excuses about never meeting in person or video-calling.

Some scammers always had a "sob story" and demanded urgent help from online partners.

Chapman said people who encountered romance scammers should phone police on 105 to report scams.

SCAMPROOFING ADVICE:

• Listen to your instincts and don't give out personal details that could be used to impersonate you.

• Never send money or gifts to a potential partner you haven't met in person.

• If you suspect the partner is a scammer, stop communicating immediately.