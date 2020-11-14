Website of the Year

Crime

Catfished: Kiwi loses $840,000 to online romance scam

4 minutes to read

Romance scams can be both emotionally and financially devastating. Photo / 123rf.com

Nicholas Jones
By:

Nicholas Jones is an investigative reporter at the New Zealand Herald

A New Zealander lost $840,000 in a long-running online "romance scam" - where criminals pose as a love interest, and convince a person to send them money.

The scam was the largest single loss reported

