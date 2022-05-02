Two men have appeared in court after an alleged carjacking in Whangārei. /Whanganui Chronicle pic

Two men have appeared in court after an alleged carjacking in Whangārei. /Whanganui Chronicle pic

Two men charged after an alleged carjacking at Waipū on the weekend have made preliminary court appearances.

A woman also suspected of being involved in the incident remains at large.

August Lemon, 46, and Levi Reeves, 31, were arrested on Sunday after a police chase that ended when a car the pair are accused of unlawfully taking hit police road spikes at the intersection of Maunu Rd and State Highway One, then collided with another vehicle.

Police say the pair took the vehicle during an incident that began in Mountfield Rd, near Uretiti Beach at about 1.45pm.

Police say a woman was also involved in the offending and was with the accused throughout the incident but is yet to be located.

It is understood a second vehicle belonging to the complainant's partner, was also taken as part of the incident. It is not known if that vehicle or a firearm that was allegedly used has been recovered.

Reeves and Lemon are jointly charged with unlawfully taking a vehicle - a 2004 Toyota Corolla - and with using a firearm to commit that offence.

The charges are punishable by prison terms of up to seven years and 10 years respectively.

Reeves is further charged with failing to stop for police.

They appeared separately before Judge John McDonald in Whangārei District Court.

Police opposed bail for both.

Reeves did not pursue bail and was further remanded in custody by consent for legal aid to be assigned and to apply for bail on May 16.

Lemon applied for bail but the judge refused to grant it. Lemon will reappear in court on May 30.