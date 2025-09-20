Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Canadian meth mule caught at Auckland Airport said she thought she was smuggling paintings

Craig Kapitan
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Customs intelligence report, obtained exclusively by the Herald, reveals ‘insider threats’ grow as organised crime gangs expand in New Zealand. Video / Ben Dickens / Michael Morrah

The offer seemed too good to be true.

“Okay, awesome, and we’re sure this is legal, right?” travel-loving Toronto city employee Priya Mohan asked an acquaintance who had just days before Christmas last year messaged her with a proposition: bring a mystery suitcase to New Zealand for 10,000 Canadian

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save