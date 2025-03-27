- A 23-year-old woman was arrested after 15kg of methamphetamine was found on an Auckland-bound flight.
A 23-year-old woman has been arrested after 15.1kg of methamphetamine was found on an Auckland-bound flight from Canada last night.
Customs officers found 14 individually vacuum-sealed packages containing the white crystal substance during a baggage search at Auckland International Airport on Wednesday.
Initial testing returned a positive result for the presence of meth.