The seized class A drug equates to a potential street value of up to $4.55 million and is estimated to have prevented up to $15.9m in social harm and cost to New Zealand.

Customs officers found 14 individually vacuum-sealed packages of meth during a baggage search at Auckland International Airport. Photo / Customs

The woman faces charges of importation and possession for supply of a class A controlled drug.

Customs airport manager Paul Williams said transnational serious and organised crime groups continue to manipulate and exploit individuals to carry out their illicit trade.

“Customs is laser-focused on combating the harm that illicit drugs wreak across communities,” Williams said.

“This should send a message to others about the dangers of carrying out the legwork for organised crime. No amount of money is worth the cost of getting caught and, in this instance, risking life imprisonment.”

Anyone with information or suspicions about possible drug smuggling can contact Customs confidentially on 0800 937 768 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.