Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Woman, 23, facing charges after 15kg of meth found on Canada to Auckland flight

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Public primary healthcare spending has flatlined and Health Minister Simeon Brown announces plans for a second South Auckland hospital. Video/ NZ Herald
  • A 23-year-old woman was arrested after 15kg of methamphetamine was found on an Auckland-bound flight.
  • The seized meth has a potential street value of up to $4.55 million.
  • The woman faces charges of importation and possession for supply of a class A controlled drug.

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested after 15.1kg of methamphetamine was found on an Auckland-bound flight from Canada last night.

Customs officers found 14 individually vacuum-sealed packages containing the white crystal substance during a baggage search at Auckland International Airport on Wednesday.

Initial testing returned a positive result for the presence of meth.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The seized class A drug equates to a potential street value of up to $4.55 million and is estimated to have prevented up to $15.9m in social harm and cost to New Zealand.

Customs officers found 14 individually vacuum-sealed packages of meth during a baggage search at Auckland International Airport. Photo / Customs
Customs officers found 14 individually vacuum-sealed packages of meth during a baggage search at Auckland International Airport. Photo / Customs

The woman faces charges of importation and possession for supply of a class A controlled drug.

Customs airport manager Paul Williams said transnational serious and organised crime groups continue to manipulate and exploit individuals to carry out their illicit trade.

“Customs is laser-focused on combating the harm that illicit drugs wreak across communities,” Williams said.

“This should send a message to others about the dangers of carrying out the legwork for organised crime. No amount of money is worth the cost of getting caught and, in this instance, risking life imprisonment.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Anyone with information or suspicions about possible drug smuggling can contact Customs confidentially on 0800 937 768 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand