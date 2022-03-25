Brian Tamaki delivers a Boxing Day Address. Photo / Supplied

Brian Tamaki has made a second attempt to have his bail restrictions lifted - but he won't find out if he has been successful until next week.

The Destiny Church leader and prominent lockdown protester went to the Auckland District Court on March 11 to seek a variation to his bail conditions.

His daughter posted on social media at the time that her parents wanted to go on a holiday but couldn't. She said they went on a hunting trip around their wedding anniversary every year.

The judge at that bail hearing rejected the variation request and Tamaki has now taken the next step, appealing that decision in the High Court at Auckland today.

However, Justice Mathew Downs has reserved his decision about whether the bail conditions can be changed until Tuesday.

Tamaki is currently on a 24-hour curfew, after landing himself in custody at Mt Eden Prison for 10 days after he breached his bail restrictions earlier this year, by attending a Christchurch protest.

When Tamaki was originally released on the 24-hour curfew in January, Justice Paul Davison set further restrictions.

This included banning him from holding gatherings at his house for the purpose of organising, attending or encouraging non-compliance with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act.

Tamaki's bail conditions already ban him from speaking, organising, attending and supporting any protest gathering in breach of Covid-19 requirements.

He is also prohibited from accessing the internet to provoke non-compliance.

Under the Bail Act, media cannot report further details of the hearing or submissions made by lawyers.