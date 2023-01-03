A man who drove a body to the Counties Manukau Police Station has appeared in court on a murder charge. Photo / NZME

A man who was initially charged with assault after he showed up at Counties Manukau Police Station with a corpse in his car has appeared in court a second time — this time charged with murder.

The 24-year-old, who continues to have name suppression, did not enter a plea as he stood before Judge Sharyn Otene in Manukau District Court this morning surrounded by several security officers.

“Stay strong,” a man yelled out at the conclusion of the brief hearing - one of five supporters of the defendant, all wearing black T-shirts or jackets, who sat in the courtroom gallery. “Don’t be a d*******. I love you. It’s all right.”

The identity of the woman who police found dead in his car has also been suppressed on an interim basis.

Police said the man showed up at the South Auckland police station, next door to the courthouse, and approached the front counter on Friday afternoon.

The woman was found dead in the vehicle a short time later, prompting a large-scale investigation, authorities said.

He was charged that same day with assault with intent to injure, which carries a maximum punishment of three years’ imprisonment. But police said an upgraded charge was likely, and on Monday they charged him with murder as well.

Police prosecutor Rahul Maniam asked today to withdraw the assault charge.

A Māngere Bridge property was cordoned off last week with emergency tape and a white forensic tent set up in the front yard over the weekend. By Monday, however, the scene examination had been completed, police said this week.

“Police are continuing to establish the circumstances leading to the woman’s death and can confirm the victim and alleged offender were known to each other,” said Detective Inspector Karen Bright of Counties Manukau Police.

“Police are supporting the victim’s family at this difficult time.”

The defendant’s next appearance is scheduled for next month at the High Court at Auckland.

Defence lawyer Ron Mansfield did not seek bail for his client today. Judge Otene remanded him to await the next hearing.















