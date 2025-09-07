Advertisement
Belle Mumby cleared of Carrington Resort theft and forgery charges after 5-year ordeal

Shannon Pitman
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Belle Mumby worked as the operations manager at Carrington Resort in 2018 and 2019.

Tears flowed as a former employee of a Northland luxury resort was acquitted of theft and forgery, bringing a five-year legal ordeal to a close.

Belle Mumby was emotional at the Whangārei District Court after Judge Taryn Bayley delivered her decision, acquitting the former Carrington Resort employee of 14 charges

