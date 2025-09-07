Belle Mumby worked as the operations manager at Carrington Resort in 2018 and 2019.
Tears flowed as a former employee of a Northland luxury resort was acquitted of theft and forgery, bringing a five-year legal ordeal to a close.
Belle Mumby was emotional at the Whangārei District Court after Judge Taryn Bayley delivered her decision, acquitting the former Carrington Resort employee of 14 chargesof theft and document forgery.
Her lawyer, Wayne McKean, said the verdict marked the end of a gruelling ordeal and described the allegations as “false and malicious”.
The charges dated back to 2018 when Mumby was working as the operations manager and included claims she had falsified overtime forms by photocopying general manager Jing Ma’s signature and used the resort’s business account to purchase high-end electronics.
“However, as noted, Carrington regularly purchased high-end luxury items.”
In summing up her decision around the proceeds of the sale of the trailer, the judge noted Mumby’s history was inconsistent with the alleged conduct.
“I consider Ms Mumby’s lack of prior convictions and her employment history with the Bank of New Zealand is relevant propensity evidence for the defendant.
“While it is common sense that there is logically a first time for any offender to offend, Ms Mumby’s prior good record and employment history raise a real doubt that she would carry out such a blatant and dishonest act.”
After Judge Bayley delivered her not guilty verdicts, Mumby broke down in tears.
McKean told NZME that defending the charges had been a huge ordeal for his client that had lasted five years.
“She has always maintained that Carrington’s allegations against her were false and malicious,” McKean said.
“Mumby feels vindicated today and is very happy with the decision of the judge in finding her not guilty of all charges.”
Carrington Resort has been involved in at least four Employment Relations Authority (ERA) hearings in recent years, all stemming from unjustified dismissals and employment breaches involving multiple staff members.
The ERA has made orders that the resort pay more than $100,000 in penalties to previous employees and McKean indicated to the court that his client may seek costs from the resort for its failed criminal prosecution.
Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei-based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.