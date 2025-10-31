A violent armed home invasion saw children terrified as a bloodied, screaming woman was dragged from a North Shore property by her hair and held captive for two hours.
In the initial melee, a gun was fired toward a well-known figure in Auckland’s drug rehabilitation scene andone of the assailants was shot in the leg.
Details of the bizarre incident were outlined in detail for the first time today as kidnappers Jamie Maihi Perfect, Ralph Park and Janaya Aroha Ashby Edwards were sentenced in Auckland District Court to prison.
A fourth co-defendant, Kim McKee, was sentenced to supervision for a less serious charge of being an accessory after the fact.
“This was, in my view, a particularly nasty incident and you led the charge,” Judge Kathryn Maxwell told Perfect, a 501 deportee who she sentenced to five years and two months’ imprisonment.
Court documents suggest Perfect, 34, was trying to settle a grievance over a debt during the April 2 raid last year.
The exact nature of the alleged debt remains unknown, but Judge Maxwell noted: “It’s not lost on the court that if you were recovering a debt, you were probably drug dealing as well”.
The group was specifically targeting Sharna Walker, who lived in a sleepout at a Beach Haven home where Ahikaa Trust bail facility director Elaine Ngamu also lived. The two had met through the bail facility, and Perfect had previously stayed there.
Court documents don’t state how Park ended up being shot in the leg, but his lawyer noted that he was limping from the house with a trail of blood before the trio left. Police have previously speculated he was shot “either by his own achievements or accidentally by his accomplice”.
Defence lawyer Jasper Rhodes, representing Park, asked the judge for a reduction to his client’s sentence to account for the gunshot wound.
He suffers lingering pain, which will make a prison sentence more difficult, the lawyer argued.
But the judge wasn’t convinced.
“If you enter a home uninvited, disguised and one of your party has a loaded gun, chances are someone might respond - and arguably legitimately,” the judge said.
Park was dropped off at a roundabout about an hour after the incident started. He called McKee, his partner, for help and she arranged for associates to pick him up.
Despite widespread media coverage of the incident, police wouldn’t arrest him until a month later, when they found the couple hiding out in a Waiheke home. Also at the home was a shotgun resembling the one used in the home invasion.
The car used in the kidnapping was eventually abandoned in Greenhithe, with the two remaining kidnappers parting ways.
“At 9.10pm, Ms Walker ran to the rear of an unknown house and knocked on the back door,” court documents state.
”The occupant opened the door as Ms Walker looked distressed and was bleeding.
“She put her finger to her mouth and indicated that he needed to remain quiet. He said he would call the police, to which she turned and ran away.”
She ran away from a second house after trying to crawl in a window, telling the occupant she needed help.
He was deported back to New Zealand in 2021 and, unemployed, fell into a lifestyle of meth consumption and partying, according to a pre-sentencing report.
Park, who received a sentence of four-and-a-half years’ imprisonment, also reported methamphetamine use at the time of offending.
“It was not until you were shot in the leg that you instantly sobered up,” the judge said, referring to another pre-sentencing report.
Park said he had found himself owing money and was given an opportunity to get the debt cleared by helping Perfect.
Ashby Edwards, 30, was also described as a methamphetamine user who first went to prison at age 17. She received the lightest sentence of the three kidnappers - three years’ imprisonment - but the judge ordered her to serve it consecutively with a three-year sentence on unrelated charges that she has been serving since December.
Craig Kapitan is an Auckland-based journalist covering courts and justice. He joined the Herald in 2021 and has reported on courts since 2002 in three newsrooms in the US and New Zealand.