Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Crime

Bay of Plenty hairdresser Aaron Smith imprisoned for indecently assaulting clients

2 minutes to read

The man was a hairdresser in the Tauranga area. Photo / Getty Images

Samantha Olley
By:

Multimedia journalist

A Bay of Plenty hairdresser who indecently assaulted his clients has been sent to prison.

Earlier this year, a jury found Aaron Robert Smith guilty of seven charges of indecent assault.

Four victims were involved,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.