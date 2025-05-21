Rangimaria Lisa Sellars was sentenced to three years and four months’ jail for stabbing a taxi driver.
Judge Sanjay Patel highlighted Sellars’ history and the need to protect the public from her.
The victim, a refugee from Afghanistan, suffered significant injuries and lost his livelihood.
An Auckland woman who repeatedly stabbed a Christchurch cabbie after revealing she couldn’t pay the fare has been sent back to jail, where she has spent much of the past 15 years.
Rangimaria Lisa Sellars, 47, had been out of prison for less than a month when she attacked the taxi driver, a refugee from Afghanistan who said he has lost his livelihood and his trust in New Zealanders.
Sellars attacked the driver after catching a cab to Christchurch Airport.
Judge Sanjay Patel noted today that Sellars appeared to be “institutionalised” and had a history of committing new offences so she could return to custody.
“Whilst en route, the defendant disclosed she did not have the money to pay for her fare.”
The driver was nearly at the airport already but pulled into the Spitfire Square carpark, across the street from the airport, to discontinue the ride. Sellars then asked to be taken to the police station.
“Using a knife she had concealed in her clothing, the defendant stabbed the victim several times,” court documents state - causing two wounds to his abdomen, two to his forearm and single wounds to his thigh and right hand.
The victim, who went to a nearby McDonald’s restaurant for help, had to undergo surgery almost immediately after arriving at Christchurch Hospital.
He was “covered in blood” as emergency responders carried him out of the restaurant on a stretcher, a witness previously told the Herald.
Sellars was arrested about 15 minutes after the incident at a nearby hotel. She later told police she had stabbed the stranger because he touched her leg.
But CCTV footage from inside the car makes it clear that’s not true, Christchurch-based Crown prosecutor Gail Barrett pointed out while attending the hearing via an audio-video feed.
“It does show that this was an unprovoked assault on a taxi driver as a vulnerable person,” she said.
The driver, 36, did not attend today’s hearing in person and so did not read his written victim impact statement, although the judge referred to it extensively before announcing the sentence.
He told the court the victim thought he was going to die that night. He ended up spending five days in hospital with significant injuries, and could no longer do simple things for himself like cook and shower.
Sellars faced up to 14 years’ imprisonment after pleading guilty in Christchurch District Court in November to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. She entered the plea via audio-video feed from Auckland.
Today’s sentencing was then transferred to Auckland so she could attend in person.
Defence lawyer Hannah Kim acknowledged the victim hadn’t touched her client, who was sitting in the front passenger seat.
But her aggression that night was still motivated by fear due to Sellars’ traumatic past as a victim of abuse, she argued.
She pointed to a psychological report that outlines how Sellars established poor coping mechanisms in her youth that led to trouble with the law. She suffers depression, is hyper-vigilant of threats and hears voices, although she’s currently on medication to suppress the voices, the lawyer said.
She asked the judge for a starting point of between three and three-and-a-half years before allowing reductions for her guilty plea, background and remorse. She acknowledged, however, that a sentence of imprisonment was inevitable.
The judge, however, agreed to the Crown’s suggestion of a four-and-a-half year starting point. He then allowed a 25% reduction for her very early guilty plea and 5% for her background - noting that the reduction had to be tempered by her long history of violence.
Her criminal history included common assault charges dating back to 1995, followed by assault with a stabbing instrument in 2001 and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in 2003.
Sellars had been serving a 13-year sentence when she was released on parole in 2022, but she was recalled to prison after committing new crimes and had only been released again weeks earlier. Her lawyer noted that, other than the stabbing, her more recent crimes had involved burglary and dishonesty but not violence.
Judge Patel increased her sentence by two months to reflect her criminal history, resulting in an end sentence of three years and four months’ imprisonment.
He noted that, upon her most recent release from prison, Sellars reported feeling she hadn’t “received the professional support that you needed.”
The judge ordered that the psychological report that had been prepared for the sentencing be provided to the Parole Board with the hope that measures can be taken to support her better next time.