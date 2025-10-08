An Auckland primary school teacher appears in North Shore District Court for sentencing in October 2025 after admitting to grooming an 11-year-old student. Photo / Dean Purcell
An Auckland primary school teacher who groomed an 11-year-old student - repeatedly sending nude photos before spending the night with him - has been sentenced to home detention.
The 35-year-old will not have to register as a sex offender but did lose her bid for permanent name suppression asshe appeared in the dock today in North Shore District Court.
However, she cannot yet be identified while contemplating an appeal.
“Your offending has had wide and devastating impacts,” Judge Paul Murray said as he announced his decisions regarding sentence, sex offender registry and suppression.
It has affected the defendant’s estranged husband, her wider family and colleagues at her former school, which cannot be identified to protect the boy’s identity, the judge said. But the damage to the 11-year-old and his family would have been most obvious, he added.
“He was at a vulnerable and formative age and stage,” Judge Murray explained. “Your offending would have been deeply confusing for him.”
The woman had earlier pleaded guilty to grooming for sexual conduct with a young person, which is punishable by up to three years’ imprisonment, and indecency with a boy under 12, which carries a 10-year maximum sentence.
The boy was not the defendant’s pupil but frequently interacted with her class.
In that case, Jones said, the offending was much more serious because it involved sex acts on the 15-year-old victim, while the most physical contact that is proven in the current case, he said, is that his client and the boy inappropriately held hands.
Crown solicitor Alysha McClintock noted that an important distinction between the two cases is the ages of the two victims. In the current case, she noted, the victim was much younger and the defendant older.
“This offending has caused a large amount of anger and hurt,” she said, describing the conduct as “on a path to doing something more sexual”.
However, she acknowledged that home detention was an option for the judge based on prior cases, including Adams.
Before making his decision, Judge Murray heard from both of the victim’s parents, whose impact statements were read aloud by a victim advocate.
She had tried to convince the parents to blame the school and suggested she help home school the boy - all so she could get better access to him, he alleged.
“She doesn’t have any remorse for the stomach-churning abuse she subjected our son to,” he wrote. “I believe [she] should be banned from going anywhere near any school in this country.”
Judge Murray acknowledged the suffering the defendant caused the victim and his family but agreed with the defence that she didn’t need to register as a sex offender based on psychological reports that found her to be a low risk of reoffending.
He settled on an end sentence of six months’ home detention, followed by six months of post-detention conditions. It reflected credits for her guilty pleas, rehabilitation efforts, lack of prior convictions and remorse.
But permanent name suppression was a step too far, the judge said.
“Many in the community are already aware of your offending,” he said, noting that she had reported harassment in the community and having been outed on social media despite suppression orders.