Auckland teacher Myah Adams loses suppression bid after student sex acts conviction

Craig Kapitan
By
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Former teacher Myah Adams appears in Auckland District Court for sentencing in May 2025 after admitting to inappropriate sexual behaviour with a student. Photo / Alex Burton

A former Auckland teacher who was ordered to serve a term of imprisonment after admitting to performing sex acts on a 15-year-old student has had her sentence reduced to home detention on appeal.

But the same High Court justice said permanent suppression would be a step too far for

