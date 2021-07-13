Auckland police car ramming, spitting-accused woman is in mental health unit

Watch: Police car rammed during a pursuit in downtown Auckland. Video / Supplied

The woman charged after allegedly ramming a police car in downtown Auckland and committing more offences on bail is in an acute mental health unit.

Community Magistrate Jan Holmes was told the woman, 60, would need treatment for a while because she was still acutely unwell.

Auckland District Court also heard two nurses would need to accompany the 60-year-old from the Auckland facility to Northland, where she will continue receiving treatment.

Court documents showed she faced charges including assault with a blunt instrument, failing to stop and injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, which carries a maximum 10-year jail term.

She was also accused of dangerous driving, driving contrary to a zero alcohol licence, and wilful trespass.

A police car damaged on an Auckland waterfront street last Wednesday. Photo / Supplied

The Northland woman was arrested on July 7 after allegedly driving away from Princes Wharf towards an intersection to Hobson St.

But she then appeared to perform a U-turn, accelerating and driving a 1.3litre Toyota hatchback into a police car.

She was charged with using the car to assault two constables.

Later that day, after getting bail, she allegedly trespassed at a Mt Eden property and then spat at one of the attending officers.

The court today heard a defence lawayer had not received any instructions from the woman.

Her next court hearing was scheduled for July 27.