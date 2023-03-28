The 33-year-old man appeared in Auckland District Court today. Photo / Nick Reed

An Auckland man has pleaded guilty to sending lurid, threatening messages to a prominent broadcaster.

The 33-year-old, who continues to have interim name suppression, could face up to two years’ imprisonment when he is sentenced in May for criminal harassment.

He stood briefly before Judge Peter Winter in Auckland District Court today as the conviction was entered.

Court documents state the man sent 55 messages to the same media outlet during a roughly three-week period in January and February this year.

“Many of these messages were homophobic, sexual and threatening in nature,” police documents state.

The intended recipient of the messages also continues to have interim name suppression.

The broadcaster and the defendant do not know each other personally, documents state.

Court documents refer to two specific early-morning messages in which the defendant appeared to outline sexual fantasies.

“These messages caused the victim to fear for her safety,” court documents state.

When asked by police why he sent the messages, the defendant said he felt “threatened” over fears the benefit would be cut. No other explanation or elaboration was provided.