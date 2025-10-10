Daniel Biddle has been sentenced to prison after running over a 14-year-old pedestrian on Railside Avenue in Henderson, West Auckland, and dragging the teenager about 30 metres on the morning of December 14, 2024. Photo / Google
An Auckland man with an already poor driving record had been recently forbidden from getting behind the wheel due to a medical condition when he ran over a 14-year-old pedestrian last year and dragged the boy under his minivan for 30 metres.
Daniel Pouwhare Biddle, 53, then fled the sceneas the boy’s family cradled the teen’s unconscious body, not knowing if he would live.
The boy did survive, although authorities also weren’t at first sure he would as the critical condition patient was rushed into life-saving surgery at Auckland’s Starship Hospital.
After months of hard-fought rehabilitation, he continues to have a lasting brain injury and his family is unsure if he’ll ever play sports again, a Waitākere District Court judge was told earlier this year.
Judge Ophir Cassidy ordered Biddle in June to serve 19 months’ imprisonment for driving dangerously causing injury and for failing to stop and ascertain injury. At that point, it was noted, he had already spent six months in custody awaiting the outcome of the case.
Court documents state Biddle was driving a Honda Odyssey down Railside Avenue in Henderson, West Auckland, around 12.24am on December 14 last year when the incident occurred.
The 14-year-old had spent a Friday night out with his family and was about to get into the rear passenger door of their vehicle, which was parked along the road in the well-lit commercial area. But he was instead knocked to the ground when Biddle veered from his lane and rear-ended the parked car.
The judge acknowledged during Biddle’s sentencing that the defendant’s driving wasn’t fuelled by alcohol, drugs or speeding.
“Your lawyer said it was a momentary lapse, but nevertheless you crashed into the back of that car and the victim was knocked to the ground and lodged under the car,” she said. “You continued to drive, running over him. He was dragged for approximately 30 metres as you drove off and he was left unconscious.”
Just 24 days earlier, Biddle had been forbidden from driving pending a medical review of his suitability to get behind the wheel. Court documents do not state what medical issue he suffered but the judge noted it “could have significantly impaired your driving”.
Biddle continued to drive from the scene of the crash “at speed”, with no attempt to stop or return, court documents state. But his getaway ended about 3km away on Henderson Valley Road, when his car broke down.
He immediately tried to tow the vehicle but was unable to do so due to the damage.
“The vehicle was parked at a public parking area on Henderson Valley Rd, where the defendant started removing parts of the vehicle to conceal that it had been involved in a collision,” court documents state.