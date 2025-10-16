Advertisement
Home / Crime

Aitua Puriri sentenced for the manslaughter of his Whangārei nephew, Reign Puriri

Shannon Pitman
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Aitua Puriri has been sentenced for the manslaughter of his nephew, Reign Puriri.

A grieving mother had some parting words of pain and anger for the man who caused the death of her 3-year-old son as he was sentenced to home detention.

“You’re over, kiddy killer,” Tyla Simona yelled at Aitua Kino Puriri.

It ended an intense court case that has seen two

