When Puriri was later questioned by police, he told officers he was travelling around 10km/h.
“I didn’t think I was going very fast,” he stated.
He could not recall whether the manual vehicle was in first or second gear.
Puriri was charged with his nephew’s manslaughter in late March, in particular regarding neglect of his legal duty to provide the necessaries and protect Reign from injury.
Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei-based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.