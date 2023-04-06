Reserve Bank hikes Official Cash Rate to 5.25%, the warning cops have for Easter travellers and Jacinda Ardern signs out with tearful valedictory in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Two youths are facing court after an hour-long crime spree in the dead of night that targeted three East Auckland businesses, including the ramraid of a homeware store.

Acting Area Commander Auckland City East Inspector Rachel Dolheguy said police were first called to a burglary at a petrol station on Meadowbank Rd, Remuera, just after 1.30am Monday.

The offenders allegedly tried to steal the cash tills and cigarettes, but were unsuccessful.

“The same people have then smashed the doors to a building in Morrin Rd, St Johns, and taken unknown items,” she said.

The DTR store was damaged in a ram raid on Queens Rd, Panmure. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police then received reports of a burglary at a store in Queens Rd, Panmure, just after 2am.

Dolheguy said a vehicle was used to gain access to the store and a number of items were taken. The vehiclewas recovered at the scene.

Parts of the wrecked car were left scattered on the footpath outside the front of the shop.

Despite metal bollards, the shop’s protective metal grill was mangled, and a section near the front door was prised open.

A badly damaged car was abandoned in a nearby car park. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two youths have been charged with three counts of burglary and vehicle-related offences.

Both youths have since appeared in the Auckland Youth Court.







