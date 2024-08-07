Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Cricket: Men’s A squad to train at Hastings’ Regional Sports Park

Hawkes Bay Today
By Aiden McLaughlin
3 mins to read
Central Districts Cricket Association chief executive Lance Hamilton inside the new indoor grass training facility. Photo / Paul Taylor

Central Districts Cricket Association chief executive Lance Hamilton inside the new indoor grass training facility. Photo / Paul Taylor

Summer has arrived early this week at the Regional Sports Park with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) sending a men’s A squad to Hastings to take advantage of the world-class facilities on offer.

Players, including Central Stag Josh Clarkson and fellow Blackcaps such as Otago’s Dean Foxcroft and Canterbury’s Cole McConchie, have come to Hawke’s Bay this week for the first of two training camps this month.

As well as having their accommodation, gym and swimming pool at the sports park, they’ve been able to use the hockey pitches for fielding practice. But most importantly, they have had access to the indoor cricket nets and the impressive outdoor “greenhouse” facility which is home to 16 grass pitches.

Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park cricket nets. Photo / Supplied
Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park cricket nets. Photo / Supplied

Clarkson said it has been great to welcome players from other parts of the country to a facility he knows well.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It’s been awesome to have this great facility in Hawke’s Bay. I think Central Districts have been waiting for this sort of opportunity for a long time and it’s awesome to have a New Zealand A camp here. We’ve got two camps here and it’s awesome to be training on grass at this time of year.”

NZC chief executive Scott Weenink is delighted that players are able to travel to the Bay to access these facilities outside of the traditional cricket season.

“It’s great to have the Hastings training facility up and running and playing host to a New Zealand A winter training camp this week,” he said.

“The facility is part of NZC’s strategy to utilise more of these facilities to allow our male and female players to train year-round, rain or shine.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

For Central Districts Cricket Association chief executive Lance Hamilton, it’s great news less than a year after the facilities opened.

“We’ve received some really positive feedback around the surfaces over the first couple of days. It’s amazing to think with the weather we’ve been having in the lead-up and then the cold, frosty weather we’ve been having in the last week or so, that to be on grass on the first week in August is unbelievable,” he says.

“It bodes well for the future. These facilities are amazing around what they offer us around skill development and stuff like that, especially local kids and development and pathway players getting access to the facilities that we’ve got at the Regional Sports Park now. It’s a great time to be involved in cricket.”

With the facilities and accommodation providing a one-stop shop, Hamilton is hoping that these camps are just the start of NZC’s visits to Hastings, following their investment in its construction.

“It was amazing that New Zealand Cricket invested in these structures around the network. Given we’re a primarily top-down funded sport, we’re so reliant on the Blackcaps and White Ferns doing well and being on television and being successful, so New Zealand Cricket have invested in hopefully their own future as well by creating these facilities which are going to help to accelerate the development of our players.”

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand