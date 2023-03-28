Josh Clarkson is clapped from the field in the Ford Trophy final. Photo / photosport.nz

A stunning all-round performance from Josh Clarkson has lifted the Central Stags to Ford Trophy glory — and enhanced his case for higher honours.

The 26-year-old snared three scalps before smashing an unbeaten century to help his side crush Canterbury by six wickets in today’s 50-over final in Napier.

It was a heartening triumph for both the Stags and the Hawke’s Bay region, with the decider initially set to be played last month before being postponed in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

And for Clarkson, it was a convincing message sent to the Black Caps selectors who overlooked the allrounder for T20 and ODI series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Clarkson began the day by claiming 3-40 from 10 overs as Canterbury were restricted to 212-9 in their allotment, with skipper Cole McConchie scoring a half-century after this week being recalled to New Zealand’s T20 squad.

That total always appeared on the small side, but after reducing Central to 49-4 in the 17th over, the visitors forced their way back into contention. That, however, was when Clarkson came to the crease.

His clean striking was clear from the start of his innings, joining captain Tom Bruce (51no off 84) for what became a match-winning stand of 167. Clarkson collected 17 fours and two sixes as he blasted his third list A ton, finishing unbeaten on 111 from 78 balls as the Stags cruised to their target in the 44th over.

Central will now have a chance to earn a second title in a week — and again upset Canterbury. The Stags need 15 points from their final Plunket Shield clash of the season against Auckland — starting in Nelson on Saturday — to overtake the inactive Cantabrians and add the first-class crown to their one-day trophy.