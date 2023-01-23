Cricket fans get opportunity to live out their fantasy at Eden Park

Eden Park's Super Bash gives fans the opportunity to emulate their idols like Kane Williamson. Photo / photosport.nz

Ever dreamed of smashing a six-over cow corner at Eden Park? Now’s your chance.

This Saturday, Eden Park’s international wicket will be open to anyone who believes they have what it takes to slog a six on the sacred turf

The Dulux Super Bash at Eden Park gives everyday cricketers a chance to shine by having them face six balls from a bowling machine at 90km/h.

Players with the highest score of their hour will be invited back for a Grand Final 6-off, and will then play off for a grand prize of $5000.

If you can hit your 7th ball for 6 you’ll instantly win $100 with the “one more ball promo” along with great spot prizes on the day.

Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner said he originally got the idea for the competition walking across the ground with cricket-mad Finance and Sports Minister Grant Robertson.

“He joked nearly anyone could hit a six over Eden Park,” Sautner recalls.

Sautner had invited Robertson for a go at the competition, but the Labour MP was yet to confirm his presence.

“This is possibly the greatest innovation in cricket since the first T20 fixture of the Black Caps and Australia in 2005,” Sautner boasted.

“Most fans only get to see the park from the perspective of a spectator. This opportunity gives players the chance to see the park from the players’ perspective.”

Although the batter won’t quite have the pressure of the massive crowds, friends often offer the same level of pressure, Sautner said.

He also said there has been a global response to the competition with fans as far as India emailing in to try to secure a spot.

Given the overwhelming reaction to the event, Sautner said organisers are considering keeping a wicket in after international matches, and also “a greater utilisation” of the asset of Eden Park.

“We have a billionaire asset for New Zealand [Eden Park] but it’s also a community asset for Auckland and we want the asset to be utilised.”

They are looking at expanding the concept to those wishing to kick a rugby ball through the iconic posts like an All Black, or even more topical this year, scoring a penalty like a Football Fern.

Limited tickets for the Dulux Super Bash are available through Ticketek, so get in quick if you think you have what it takes to be the next Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill or Grant Elliott.












