Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Crashes on Auckland's Southern Motorway are causing delays for morning commuters

Quick Read
Multiple vehicles were involved in the crashes on Auckland's Southern Motorway this morning. Photo / Supplied

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crashes on Auckland's Southern Motorway this morning. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

Motorists are being told to expect delays after crashes blocked three lanes on Auckland's Southern Motorway during rush hour this morning.

The incident on State Highway 1 happened about 6.40am.

Two southbound lanes are back open but one northbound lane between East Tamaki Rd and Te Irirangi Rd remained blocked.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport agency spokesperson said southbound delays would now slowly ease.

Tow services are en route to clear the northbound lane, the agency said, and motorists should expect delays.

Camera footage shows multiple vehicles involved, including trucks.