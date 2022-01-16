Multiple vehicles were involved in the crashes on Auckland's Southern Motorway this morning. Photo / Supplied

Motorists are being told to expect delays after crashes blocked three lanes on Auckland's Southern Motorway during rush hour this morning.

The incident on State Highway 1 happened about 6.40am.

Two southbound lanes are back open but one northbound lane between East Tamaki Rd and Te Irirangi Rd remained blocked.

A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport agency spokesperson said southbound delays would now slowly ease.

Tow services are en route to clear the northbound lane, the agency said, and motorists should expect delays.

Camera footage shows multiple vehicles involved, including trucks.