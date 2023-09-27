Crashes close both sides of Auckland’s Northwestern motorway

Auckland's Northwestern motorway was closed in both directions following two crashes this morning, one involving a truck. Photo / Hayden Woodward

State Highway 1 near Massey in Auckland was closed for four hours this morning following two crashes that occurred within moments of each other.

Emergency services responded to the crash around 1.15am.

Police blocked the citybound route from Triangle Road.

On the northbound side of the road, a single car could be seen with significant damage, resting on the barrier.

On the southbound side a truck was stopped in the central lane with what appeared to be blood stains visible on the passenger side.

Fire and Emergency NZ attended the job but referred NZME to police for further information.

NZTA traffic cameras appear to show the motorway has since reopened after 5am.











