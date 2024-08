A crash near Highbrook Drive in East Tāmaki is delaying northbound commuters on Auckland's Southern motorway this morning. Photo / NZTA

A crash near Highbrook Drive in East Tāmaki is delaying northbound commuters on Auckland's Southern motorway this morning. Photo / NZTA

A two-vehicle crash on Auckland’s Southern motorway is causing delays for drivers.

The crash in East Tāmaki was reported just after 7am.

Nobody has been reported injured at this stage, but one northbound lane is blocked just before the Highbrook off-ramp.

Police warned motorists to expect delays or seek an alternate route.