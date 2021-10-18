Crash involving motorcycle and logging truck in Bay of Plenty

Police were called to the scene on State Highway 2 Nukuhou around 9.35am. Photo / NZME

Police were called to the scene on State Highway 2 Nukuhou around 9.35am. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a logging truck in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene on State Highway 2 Nukuhou, south of Wainui Rd, around 9.35am.

Fire and ambulance services are also at the scene.

SH2 AWAKERI TO OPOTIKI - 10:10AM

A serious crash has been reported to emergency services in the Nukuhou area on #SH2 just south of Wainui Rd. Delays are likely and road closure is possible. Delay your journey. ^TP pic.twitter.com/EAoaDccRRb — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) October 18, 2021

The road is likely to close and diversions are being set up, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene but could not give any information regarding injuries.

More to come.