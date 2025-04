Car on its side on Southern Motorway. Video / Supplied

Three people were injured in a crash that caused delays on State Highway 1 in South Auckland tonight.

Police were called to the scene around 6:35 p.m. The crash occurred southbound on the Southern Motorway near Highbrook.

“Three people are reported to have moderate injuries, and the scene is being cleared. However, the crash has impacted traffic,” a police spokesperson said.

Hato Hone St John said they were notified at 6.32pm and responded to the incident between Princess St and Highbrook Drive.