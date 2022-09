SH73 where the crash happened, just west of Arthurs Pass. Photo / Google Maps

A single-vehicle accident near Arthurs Pass has closed State Highway 73 and caused delays for motorists.

The crash happened at 6.42am near McGrath Creek Bridge, between Arthurs Pass and Otira.

Fire and Emergency crews are at the scene, and a helicopter and ambulance have been sent to the scene.

An update on when SH73 will reopen will be made at 9am.

Exact location where the crash happened. Photo / NZTA

