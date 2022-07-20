The crash happened at about midday. Photo / Waka Kotahi

The crash happened at about midday. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Two cars have crashed on State Highway 1 in Wellington.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the crash just north of the Johnsonville on-ramp at midday.

"The initial information provided to us suggested two people were trapped but we've since confirmed nobody is trapped."

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised the left northbound lane was blocked and contractors and emergency services were on site.

Motorists should expect delays and pass with care.