Emergency services are at a two-car crash on State Highway 2 near Ōtāne in Central Hawke's Bay. Photo / Rachel Wise

Emergency services are at a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 2 near Ōtāne in Central Hawke's Bay.

Police were notified of the crash at 3.50pm.

Motorists are asked to take alternative routes where possible, or delay travel.

At this stage there is no information from the scene regarding any injuries.

An update will be provided when more information is available.