Emergency services are dealing with a two-car crash in Kaitaia where five people have been injured. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are dealing with a two-car crash in Kaitaia where five people have been injured. Photo / NZME

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash near Clough Rd in Kaitāia and four others are seriously hurt.

Police were called to the scene on State Highway 1, Kaitāia shortly after 5pm, alongside the Kaitāia Volunteer Fire Brigade.

They have since confirmed one person has died while two others are in a serious condition. Another two people were airlifted to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

SH1 KAITAIA - 5:45PM

Due to a serious crash, #SH1 is now closed between Fairburn Rd and Ruaroa Rd in Kaitaia. Delay your journey or follow directions of emergency services and expect delays. ^LB pic.twitter.com/Dbs5fnE7gS — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 23, 2022

Police indicated early on that it appeared a number of young people were involved in the crash. However, their ages are yet to be confirmed.

Motorists are advised to expect delays as the road is currently closed. The stretch of highway will remain closed while the Serious Crash Unit carries out a scene examination.