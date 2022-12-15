Harbour Bridge crash: Traffic backed up after lane blocked on Auckland Habour Bridge

Waka Kotahi NZTA alerted motorsist to a crash blocking the third northbound lane on the Auckland Harbour Bridge about 3.20 this afternoon. Photo / Waka Kotahi

An earlier crash on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge that blocked a lane, causing congestion to back up to Spaghetti Junction has now been cleared.

Waka Kotahi NZTA alerted motorists to the crash in the third northbound lane at 3.20 this afternoon.

The breakdown had been reported as cleared at 3.30 but the transport agency is still warning motorists of delays.

Earlier, traffic appeared to be crawling for about 4km south of the crash, snaking onto the Northwestern and Southern Motorways.