Crash blocking two lanes on Auckland's Harbour Bridge

Two lanes are blocked on the Harbour Bridge. Photo / Waka Kotahi

A crash is blocking two northbound lanes of the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Motorists are being warned to merge with care after the smash that has left just one lane free.

Delays are expected for those wanting to travel north.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE - 10:40AM

A crash is blocking two right lanes (of 3) northbound on the Harbour Bridge. Merge with care to pass and expect delays until cleared. ^TP pic.twitter.com/rDQBIpy78z — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 26, 2022

Trucks are already queuing on the centre lane, with traffic at a near-standstill from the bridge back to the Victoria Park Tunnel.

Waka Kotahi said two lanes were now available to travel across the bridge, however delays should be expected until all lanes were cleared.

- More to come