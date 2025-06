Craig Lord has switched his attention from being Auckland Mayor to winning a seat around the council table.

Former mayoral candidate Craig Lord has teamed up with Waitākere councillor Ken Turner and Sunhil Kaushal under the ‘Westwards’ banner to contest the Waitākere and Whau wards at October’s local body elections.

The Westwards team is going up against three Labour candidates in the two wards, sitting councillor target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/waitakere-councillor-shane-henderson-calls-visitors-thrill-seeking-behaviour-at-piha-slip-site-brainless/OAXUXZ4TQBH2JGGVLNVEPQ4BDA/">Shane Henderson and Jessica Rose campaigning under ‘Love the West’ banner for the two seats in Waitākere; and Whau Local Board member Sarah Paterson-Hamlin stepping up in the Whau ward.

The current Whau councillor, Labour’s Kerrin Leoni, is standing for the mayoralty and not seeking re-election in the ward.

Nominations for the October 11 election open next week on July 4 and close on August 1.

Lord stood for the mayoralty in 2019 and 2022, coming third both times.