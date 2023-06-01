South Aucklanders concerned over toxic smoke, government set to hit promise of 1800 net police increase and reports indicate potentially better times ahead for homeowners, in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland’s Waitakere ward councillor Shane Henderson has called the actions of a pair of “thrill-seeking” visitors to Piha “totally brainless”.

A concerned resident posted a picture of two people at the site of a massive slip at the seaside village and one of them appeared to be rock climbing.

Henderson said the pair were putting their lives at risk at a time that was “already stressful” for the locals.

This is why we can’t have nice things. Don’t be this guy if you come to visit Piha. He went right into the slip encouraging his partner to follow him, a local yelled at them and they backed up. 🤯 Second time this week (that I know of), the last one needed fire rescue & chopper.… pic.twitter.com/yNxY6Ua6aB — Jenene Crossan (@Jenene) May 31, 2023

Henderson said it was important for all visitors to think about the emergency services and Piha residents who were often the first to be called upon if someone got hurt.

“We don’t want disaster tourism. I urge people to be more considerate in future.”

Henderson said he was yet to get complete details on the post but he did not know of any serious incidents that emergency services had to attend.

“Just talking about context, like Piha beach, where people fish off the rocks, that’s dangerous behaviour normally, it is a huge source of anxiety among locals.”

Auckland's Waitākere ward councillor Shane Henderson. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Piha residents have recently had horrible experiences of slips and weather-related lockdowns, Henderson said.

Visitors needed to be a bit “safer and considerate”, he said.

Cyclone-battered Piha was isolated for over two months as road access to outsiders was put to a halt amid fears an influx of tourists could open abandoned homes to risk of looters.

It was opened early last month with warnings cordons might be reinstated if severe weather continued.

Cash-strapped businesses starved of customers for nearly two months had hoped the cordons would be relaxed in time for the Easter long weekend but residents forced from their red-stickered homes by devastating flooding and slips that smashed the beach-side community on February 13 said at the time their properties remained exposed and vulnerable.

The Herald reported in March that locals pinned a burglar after he allegedly assaulted an elderly woman in her home on Glenesk Rd. The teenager, who has been charged with assault and burglary, was reportedly part of a group staying at a nearby Airbnb that tried to break into several other properties.