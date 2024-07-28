“Wellington Police remained agile and persistent over the course of the night ready to respond and disrupt gatherings at every corner, this included blocking off gathering points, conducting checkpoints, and stopping drivers across Hutt Valley and Porirua.”

Police ordered 20 vehicles off the road in Wellington last night.

Around 10.30pm a vehicle previously seen conducting a burnout at a car park in Petone was stopped on Port Rd after the driver failed to stop for Police on Hutt Road, and the vehicle was successfully spiked on the Esplanade around 10.20pm.

“It became evident that our culmination of efforts and enforcement action resulted in the group becoming frustrated and the night coming to an end with drivers dispersing from the area after a large scale checkpoint at Grays Rd and Motukaraka Point.”

Police remain committed to holding illegal street racers to account as they know the impact that they can have on the community, he said.

Police issued 70 infringements in Wellington last night.

“Not only does it keep residents awake and damage the road, but it places the drivers, passengers, bystanders and other motorists at extreme risk.

“Police ask members of the public to report unlawful activity to us, as soon as possible with as much information as possible.

“This will assist in an effective response to the issue, and in cases where we can’t immediately respond allow us to follow up with drivers and take later enforcement action.”



