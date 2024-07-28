A major police crackdown on antisocial vehicle activity and illegal street racing across Hutt Valley and Porirua last night has resulted in multiple arrests, vehicle seizures and infringement notices.
Hutt Valley Area Prevention Manager Inspector Shaun Lingard said over the course of the night, police suspended three drivers, issued 70 infringements, ordered 20 vehicles off the road, summoned one driver for excess breath alcohol, and arrested one driver for failing to stop.
Bailiffs from the Ministry of Justice also assisted leading to five vehicles being seized and a large number of fines collected.
Last night saw an increased presence of illegal street racers in Hutt Valley and Porirua, with some travelling in from out of district as they attempted to take over a number of intersections and roads over the course of the night, Lingard said.