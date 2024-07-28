Advertisement
Crackdown on Wellington illegal street racers results in 70 infringements, five cars seized

A major police crackdown on antisocial vehicle activity and illegal street racing across Hutt Valley and Porirua last night has resulted in multiple arrests, vehicle seizures and infringement notices.

Hutt Valley Area Prevention Manager Inspector Shaun Lingard said over the course of the night, police suspended three drivers, issued 70 infringements, ordered 20 vehicles off the road, summoned one driver for excess breath alcohol, and arrested one driver for failing to stop.

Bailiffs from the Ministry of Justice also assisted leading to five vehicles being seized and a large number of fines collected.

Police issued 70 infringements and ordered 20 vehicles off the road in Wellington last night.
Last night saw an increased presence of illegal street racers in Hutt Valley and Porirua, with some travelling in from out of district as they attempted to take over a number of intersections and roads over the course of the night, Lingard said.

“Wellington Police remained agile and persistent over the course of the night ready to respond and disrupt gatherings at every corner, this included blocking off gathering points, conducting checkpoints, and stopping drivers across Hutt Valley and Porirua.”

Police ordered 20 vehicles off the road in Wellington last night.
Around 10.30pm a vehicle previously seen conducting a burnout at a car park in Petone was stopped on Port Rd after the driver failed to stop for Police on Hutt Road, and the vehicle was successfully spiked on the Esplanade around 10.20pm.

“It became evident that our culmination of efforts and enforcement action resulted in the group becoming frustrated and the night coming to an end with drivers dispersing from the area after a large scale checkpoint at Grays Rd and Motukaraka Point.”

Police remain committed to holding illegal street racers to account as they know the impact that they can have on the community, he said.

Police issued 70 infringements in Wellington last night.
“Not only does it keep residents awake and damage the road, but it places the drivers, passengers, bystanders and other motorists at extreme risk.

“Police ask members of the public to report unlawful activity to us, as soon as possible with as much information as possible.

“This will assist in an effective response to the issue, and in cases where we can’t immediately respond allow us to follow up with drivers and take later enforcement action.”


