Cow collision: The police officer was sent flying by the runaway beast. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two loose cattle on the run in Whanganui have now been dealt with, but not before a police officer was charged down.

At one point one of the cows was at a New Zealand Army facility on Maria Pl near Whanganui central.

A witness near Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre across the road saw the cow as it charged at the police officer on Monday morning.

"This thing just charged him," she said.

She said she saw the cow go down the street before the flashing lights of the police arrived.

The police officer was in the wrong place at the wrong time as the cow charrged, according to witnesses. Photo / Bevan Conley

The police officer goes down after the confrontation. Photo / Bevan Conley

Photo / Bevan Conley

After its collision with police the cow moved towards Bedford Ave in Gonville where police were trying to direct it.

A police spokesperson said one of the cows was contained while the other got stuck in the mud on Gilberd St and had to be put down.

Officers were drawn to the attention of the cattle, first spotted on Wordsworth St about 11:15am.