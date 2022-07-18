Dr Ashley Bloomfield and deputy director-general Dr Andrew Old provide Covid-19 update. Video / NZ Herald

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will give the latest numbers in the Covid-19 outbreak today at midday and is expected to announce a change to the reporting of deaths relating to the virus.

Bloomfield is expected to announce the main figure used will now be the numbers who have died because of Covid-19, rather than the larger number of those who had Covid-19 when they died, but not necessarily as a result of it. You can watch the press conference live here.

Currently, all deaths where someone has died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 result are reported, as had been done by other countries.

As of yesterday, there had been 1784 deaths overall – 772 were due to Covid-19 and Covid-19 was considered a contributing factor in a further 414. A total of 345 were not related to Covid and 286 deaths were yet to be classified.

It is Bloomfield's second to last week in his role as director general of health, and he will front with the Public Health Agency's deputy director general Dr Andrew Old.

He will also release the latest case numbers, after two days of relatively low numbers from the weekend reporting.

Last week, Bloomfield warned that the outbreak was expected to increase and peak in late July.

Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall also announced free masks and rapid antigen tests would be provided to all those who needed them in a bid to increase testing numbers and try to get people wearing masks at the orange setting.

This morning the Green Party announced it was scrapping its annual conference in Christchurch this weekend and would instead hold it online, saying it was in response to the Covid-19 surge and concerns people would get infected at the conference.

Yesterday, 7612 new community cases were reported – down from days of more than 11,000 late last week. The seven-day rolling average of cases was 9689 - compared to 9281 cases at the same time last week.

However, weekend numbers tend to be lower and hospitalisations had risen to 797 people, including 20 in intensive care.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations was 753 – up from 582 a week earlier.

Newsroom has also reported the Ministry of Health will run a survey to try to get a clearer picture of the true extent of the outbreak.

Bloomfield said last week that wastewater testing indicated only half of the actual number of cases were being reported. He said that could be a combination of people either not testing or not reporting their positive results, and people who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms so had not tested.