Scene One apartments on Beach Rd, Auckland was plunged into darkness for days after a major power malfunction. Photo / Michael Craig

Scene One apartments on Beach Rd, Auckland was plunged into darkness for days after a major power malfunction. Photo / Michael Craig

Residents of a 15-storey Auckland apartment block claim they spent part of the long weekend without power, water and emergency lighting after a power board fault caused the entire building to shut down.

Scene One apartment tower on Beach Rd was plunged into darkness about 6pm on Friday, affecting about 300 residents in 100 apartments.

It is understood there was no water to the apartments for more than 14 hours.

Elderly residents were stuck on upper levels, unable to manage the 30 flights of stairs which were pitch black after back-up emergency lighting failed, residents claim.

A notice on the door of Scene One warns of the disruption and advises residents two electricians were working to fix the issue. Photo / Michael Craig

“It was an absolute nightmare, especially for those in their 80s and 90s who were stuck in their apartments with no power or water and no way to cook,” one resident said.

“We’ve all been checking in on each other and getting food for the elderly people on the upper levels.”

It is understood one bedridden resident had to call for ambulance assistance and was taken from the building on a gurney because they could not stay in the apartment without no power and there was no lift access.

“The stairwell was the only way to go and get food and water and check on others,” one resident claimed.

“For the most part, the stairwell was pitch black so you can imagine if someone had fallen.”

Then at 3am on Saturday, a contractor trying to fix emergency lighting in the halls and stairwell had an issue with the generator and set off the fire alarm, residents told the Herald.

“We all had to leave the building at around 4am so we had people going down all those flights of stairs in the dark with just a torch or light from a cell phone,” one resident said.

“We had elderly people who just couldn’t do it and others who struggled and then when it was all clear, we all had to turn around and go back up the stairs.”

All households lost food from their fridge and freezers.

Residents had to use torches in dark stairwells after emergency lighting failed. Photo / Michael Craig

“We’ve lost hundreds of dollars of meat after stocking up for the long weekend,” one resident said.

“We all had to go and buy battery packs, car chargers, chilly bins and ice because we didn’t know how long this was going to go on for.”

One residents believed the building needed a better plan for the future.

A lack of communication from building management had made the situation worse, some claimed.

“We have had zero communication, nothing.

“There needs to be better communication and more action. It was an unacceptable situation.”

At one stage there was talk of calling Civil Defence because residents were unsure how long they would be without power and water.

The building is on leasehold land owned by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Whai Rawa and is managed by Burnham House Ltd.

The Herald contacted building management for comment on Sunday afternoon and again on Monday but has yet to receive a response.

A notice from Burnham House Ltd was placed on the front door of the building. It said two electricians were working to resolve the issue.

“Parts have needed to be replaced and this has proven to be difficult over the long weekend. Rest assured everything is being done to restore power.”

Power was eventually restored to the building on Sunday evening after a second-hand part was found to repair the power board.

Water leaking into the power board was found to have caused the power outage, residents understood.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said Fenz crews were called to an alarm activation at an apartment complex in Auckland Central just after 3am on Saturday.

“The alarm had activated due to a power outage. Crews left the scene in the hands of building management.”

Kirsty Wynn is an Auckland-based journalist with more than 20 years experience in New Zealand newsrooms. She has covered everything from crime and social issues to the property market and consumer affairs.



















